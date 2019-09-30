Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has said his administration is making steady progress in its effort to rebuild the state from the ruins inherited from the last administration

The governor, who made the call on his arrival from the 74th United Nations General Assembly at Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri, yesterday, urged Imo citizens and Nigerians to continue to make positive contributions for the growth of the country.

“Let us continue to work hard. Together, we will rebuild our state,”said Ihedioha, who disclosed that his visit to the US offered the opportunity to improve on relationship with development partners.

He enjoined citizens to be patient with his administration.

“The Imo community in Diaspora and our partners are appreciative of the steps we have taken so far to rebuild the state. The trip was exploratory. We are all aware that we are working hard to get back to both national and international reckoning, though that will take a while, but the good news is that we are making steady progress

“So, it is in our best interest to continue to improve our relationship with the civilised world. So far, our efforts are yielding the desired results,” he said.