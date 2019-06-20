Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, in his determination to rebuild the state has led a delegation on a trade and investment working visit to the Russia-Africa Conference and the Annual General Meeting of the AfrExim Bank.

According to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Oyeukwu, the conference and meetings associated with it, would take place between June 20 and 22, 2019 in Moscow, Russia.

AfrExim Bank is an export-import bank that supports the expansion, diversification, promotion and development of intra-and inter-African trade. The meeting will be a melting pot for international fund custodians, fund managers, investors as well as multi-lateral finance agencies.

According to the statement, the trip is vital for the state to provide out-of-the-box funding for economic and industrial development, by establishing a viable credit line with favourable conditions, promoting investments in Imo for critical sectors, such as critical infrastructure, technical education, healthcare, recreation and power.

He was accompanied by a small delegation of key government functionaries, prominent industrialists and entrepreneurs of Imo extraction.