Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, in his determination to rebuild the state has led a delegation on a trade and investment working visit to the Russia-Africa Conference and the Annual General Meeting of the AfrExim Bank.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Oyeukwu, said the conference and meetings associated with it would take place between Thursday and Saturday, in Moscow, Russia.

AfrExim Bank is an export-import bank that supports the expansion, diversification, promotion and development of intra- and inter-African trade.

The meeting will be a melting pot for international fund custodians, fund managers, investors as well as multi-lateral finance agencies.

Oyeukwu noted that the trip was vital for the state to provide out-of-the-box funding for economic and industrial development, by the establishment of a viable credit line with favourable conditions, promoters of investments in Imo for critical sectors, such as critical infrastructure, technical education, healthcare, recreation and power.

The governor will be accompanied by a delegation of key government functionaries, prominent industrialists and entrepreneurs of Imo extraction.