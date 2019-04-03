Imo State governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha will, today, inaugurate his Transition Technical Committee in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The inauguration will hold at Rockview Hotel, Owerri.

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Ernest Ebi, is chairman of the committee, with former minister of Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe, as vice chairman. Chinedu Okpaleke is secretary.

The committee has Projects Review Sub-Committee, Finance Review and Funding Initiative Sub-Committee, Integrated Infrastructure Sub-Committee, Human Capital Development Sub-Committee, Good Governance Sub-Committee, Agriculture, Commerce and Industries Sub-Committee, Job and Wealth Creation Sub-Committee, Tourism and Hospitality Sub-Committee, Talents and Opportunities Sub-Committee, Security Sub-Committee, Diaspora Initiatives Sub-Committee and Owerri Town Planning Sub-Committee.

The Owerri Town Planning Sub-committee will be chaired by Minister of State for FCT, Chuka Odom, with Levi Oguike as deputy chair. Steve Onu is secretary.