Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Imo State Liaison Officer in Abuja, Hon. Chuks Akwitti has revealed that the state governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha is laying a formidable foundation for the rebuilding of the state.

Akwitti in his assessment of the Governor Ihedioha’s administration in the past 100 days in office, noted that “the governor has laid the framework and groundwork for landmark achievements of the rebuilding Imo vision.

The governor, according to the Liaison officer, had initiated new projects with direct impact on the lives of the people of the state.

In a statement in Abuja, Akwitti pointed out that road networks had received attention of the present administration as the governor recently flagged off the Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP) which is a World Bank and France Development Bank assisted Programme.

According to the Liaison officer, “the governor has made very significant progress in line with the promises he made to the people of Imo State hinged on rebuilding Imo State.

“Immediately he was sworn in, the governor commenced actions aimed towards the rebuilding agenda, and just as the name implies, rebuilding the hitherto destroyed structure of state administration.”

He embarked on a general appraisal of the state of things in the various sectors of government.

Akwitti further disclosed that the governor set up several committees manned by seasoned and tested administrators and technocrats to access the actual position of things and their findings and reports have shown that the state was run down.

The governor, he stated, had signed eight Executive Bills into law leading to the establishment of the Imo Market Reform.

He also cited the Treasury Single Account (TSA), now operational in the state, as an indication to zero tolerance to corruption by the government and its effort to increase the Internally-Generated Revenue of the state.

According to Akwitti, the governor has energised ENTRACO and the outcome is glaring. The waterways in Owerri have been distilled. There is no more flooding of the roads. There is seamless refuse disposal and adherence to sanitation.

In the area of security, Akwitti confirmed that Ihedoha had invested a lot to ensure the security of lives and property, especially with the launch of Operation Iron Gates and the engagement of all the security agencies in the state.

“This government is committed to due process. The legislature and the judiciary are fully independent. The governor has made that known right from day one.

“Education in the state, with regard to technical college, the governor has restructured it with emphasis on skills training and acquisition – the kind that would make graduates self employed and employers of labour.

On staff welfare, Akwitti said the payment of 100 percent salaries had commenced, the governor had also introduced the Health Insurance Scheme for them, adding that one percent of the state consolidated revenue had been earmarked on.

He disclosed that a committee had been set up by the present administration to look into the issue of ghost workers adding that the new verification and biometric capturing exercise was in place to enhanced prompt payment of pensions.

Our government is also gearing up to revolutionising the agriculture, culture, and tourism sectors amongst others