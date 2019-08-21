George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has said that security and welfare of the people of the state remained a cardinal agenda of his administration.

This was just as 80 brand new Ford pickup vehicles were distributed to the security agencies in the state for the joint security operation code-named Operation Iron Gate.

Ihedioha said this at the official launch of the joint security operation yesterday in Owerri.

He reiterated his administration’s determination to provide good governance, democratic dividends and overall development for the people, and called on the Imolites to join hands with his administration to rebuild the state.

The governor commended the security chiefs, local government chairmen and stakeholders who contributed to the realisation of the programme, adding, that his government would also partner the private investors to improve security, with a view to enhancing investment and economy of the state.

He said: “It is the sole responsibility of government to provide for the welfare, peace and security of her citizens. Consequently, on assumption of office, we have taken very critical, positive and deliberate steps to ensure that we meet our people at the point of their needs.

“It is very imperative that we have to take deliberate steps to save the state from criminals who have begun to threaten the peace of our state and land.”

He continued: “Also, our draft bill to set up security trust fund is ready and we believe that the House of Assembly will begin to deal with it.

“The government of Imo State is appreciative of the battle-readiness of the security agencies to ensure total security in the state.”

Earlier in their separate remarks, the Special Advisers to the Governor on Security, and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Raymond Nkemdirim and Chukwudi Mayor Eze respectively, commended the governor for the initiative, assuring that it would yield the expected result for the good of the people and state.

Also, chairman of the state security committee and Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, lauded the governor for his interest on security matters since assumption of office, and assured on behalf of all the security agencies to give their best in protecting the interest of the people.