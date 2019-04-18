Imo State governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, will, on Easter Monday, be the special guest of honour at the official commissioning of Mr. Fan’s Place, a fast food, entertainment and event centre, in Owerri, Imo State capital.

The event will also have in attendance Imo State deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere, who is guest of honour and the Anglican Bishop of Mbaise Diocese, Bishop Chamberlin Ogunedo, who will perform ecclesiastical obligations.

Among notable artistes, comedians, actors and musicians billed to entertain guests and customers on that day are star actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Okey Bakassi, Osita Iheme (Paw Paw), Diewait, Ababanna, Charles Awurum, Shammah Melody and Saro Wiwa.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Mr. Fan’s Place, Chief Fan Ndubuoke, said “the essence of the official opening of Mr. Fan’s is to tell Imo people and, indeed, Nigerians that we are back, bigger and better. For some time now, our customers have anxiously been waiting for this moment. Now, the day is here, and we are assuring our numerous customers maximum satisfaction.

“We invited the governor-elect to show that we want to be a part of the new Imo that guarantees peace, unity, hard work, business growth and development. As a matter of fact, we want to contribute our quarter to the Imo industrialisation.”