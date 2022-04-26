From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has expressed shock and sadness over last Friday’s explosion of an illegal refinery in Abaezi community in Ohaji/ Egbema, which has claimed the lives of over 110 people.

Ihedioha, who described the incident as “unfortunate and avoidable”, called for full investigation and prosecution of all those behind the carnage, to avert future occurrences.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In a press statement by his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu, yesterday, the ex-governor said: “This is one loss too many. My heart bleeds for the victims, families and affected communities of this unfortunate and avoidable disaster.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“It is a period of grief and sober reflection for our State, which has been bedevilled by insecurity and other challenges.”

While calling for a deliberate action to curb the increasing activities of illegal refinery and bunkering in the state, Ihedioha enjoined citizens to take adequate precautions and avoid activities that would expose them to danger or risk of losing their lives and property.