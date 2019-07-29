Fred Itua, Abuja and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, are at loggerheads over alleged threat to the latter’s daughter’s life, Uloma Nwosu and other members of the family.

Okorocha, who is also representing Imo West Senatorial District, claimed that the threat is traced to Imo State Government.

Okorocha, who spoke through his Personal Assistant, Dr. Ebere Nzewuji, in Abuja, claimed a top government official in the state (name withheld) allegedly directed thugs to attack his daughter, Mrs. Nwosu, in Owerri, the state capital.

He said the thugs were seen in a trending video, holding Mrs. Nwosu hostage, while claiming that they were given special orders to seize her vehicle until the arrival of the top Imo government functionary to the scene.

He noted that the incident threw people in the area into panic as they scampered for safety. The incident, he said, happened last Friday.

“Recollect that few days ago, members said to be from the Imo State recovery team went to her shop, looted things and said they were government property.

“They went again to the former first lady’s shop and carted away some containers. These were gift items and souvenirs that the former first lady gives out to first ladies and dignitaries on her annual August meeting including items she sells in her furniture shop.

“These things happening in Imo State is serious. It will lead to a total breakdown of law and order if care is not taken.

“We have reported to the police, even from the last incident and we don’t think any serious action has been taken so far.

“So, we are calling on the authorities to do something about it before there is a breakdown of law and order,” he said.

But Governor Ihedioha said the attempt to blackmail him by Okorocha would not deter him from recovering movable government assets allegedly stolen during the last administration.

The Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Steve Osuji, said no appointee of the governor slapped Okorocha’s daughter.

“We are not aware that such thing happened. We are not unruly like them. If they are sure of what they are saying, let them go to court. They know the right thing to do,” he said.

Also, Chairman of Imo State Recovery Committee on Movable Assets, Jasper Ndubuaku, said the committee would not be deterred by Okorocha’s propaganda.

He dismissed the allegation of Okorocha’s daughter, Mrs. Nwosu, of being slapped by a member of the team when the committee had gone to retrieve looted government properties hidden in a warehouse along Aba that belongs to Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha.

He said the former governor was known for his lies and half truth and advised that he and members of his family should promptly return all that they looted from Imo people.

“It is on record that the recovery team made a publication in various media platforms, where it called for the assistance of patriotic Imo people to help the committee locate government properties, known to have been looted by Okorocha and his family members, and this is gradually yielding positive results,” he added.