From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ex-Governor of Imo State Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and the PDP senatorial candidate for Imo West (Orlu), Hon Jones Onyereri, have called on Barr Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), and the frontline PDP candidate for the Ideato Federal Constituency seat at the House of Representatives, to remain resilient and resolute, focused and patriotic in his quest for a better Nigeria.

While Ihedioha described Ugochinyere as a beacon of light, and an enigma of truth, Onyereri described him as a forthright and courageous mouthpiece of the people.

Both leaders spoke during separate solidarity visits to Ugochinyere in his country home at Akokwa, in the Ideato North council area of the state, following the attack of his convoy on 23 December by assailants led by a top functionary of the Imo State government.

According to Ihedioha, the attack on Ikenga was apparently to silence him, intimidate and dissuade him from fighting against their plot to rig the election before the election, as well as exposing criminality, corruption and misconduct at all levels of governance.

The ex- Imo Governor noted that the attackers are rather intimidated and threatened by Ugochinyere’s courage, and audacity to confront the old order of electoral and leadership fraud in the country.

Ihedioha thanked Ugochinyere especially for his forthrightness, firm and vociferous stand against bad leadership and political misrepresentation.

His words “When I look at Ikenga Ugochinyere, I feel encouraged that we have a person like him in Imo. We thank him for being the voice of the voiceless. We thank him for being bold and for always speaking truth to power. He is a true son of the soil and I urge him to keep up the good work.”

Ihedioha enjoined Ugochinyere to remain focused as the trials and persecutions are part of the refining ingredients of life, adding that no matter the extent of tribulation, ‘if God be for us, who can be against us’.

Ihedioha who is also the PDP leader in the state, eulogized Ugochinyere for his political ambition, noting that his innovative ideas, creativity, experience, and intellect need to be injected into governance to bring to bear a generational change.

Responding, Barr. Ikenga Ugochinyere expressed deep appreciation to Rt. Hon. Ihedioha and his entourage comprising PDP leaders and state officials, for their care, love and solidarity. He revealed that he is overwhelmed by the honour of such a visit which he described as fatherly and epitomizes a true leader of men.

Ikenga stated that he and his team are committed to ensuring that the governorship seat returns to the rightful party, the PDP come 2023, adding that Ideato is for PDP.

The former governor was accompanied by Nze Law Biaduo, the PDP State organizing secretary; Charles Ezekwe, Former PDP chairman; Comr GOC Nwadike, State Youth Leader; Collins Opurozor, State Publicity Secretary; Hon Martin Ejiogu, the PDP Deputy Chairman and several others.