Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Barely 24 hours after Emeka Ihedioha was sworn-in as governor of Imo State, he has performed his first assignment: demolition of the Akachi Tower located on Naze road, Owerri. The tower was built by the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

Heavily-armed security agents including the military barricaded the sight, preventing even journalists from getting closer.

The Akachi Tower, measuring over 40 feet according to Okorocha symbolises the hand of God over Imo State. The monument was also meant to serve as tourists’ site.

Meanwhile, enthusiastic supporters of Governor Ihedioha who waited endlessly at the front gate of the Government House on Wednesday after the swearing-in ceremony at the stadium to see him perform his first duty were all disappointed as he chose to go else were from there.