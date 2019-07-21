Gilbert Ekezie

The Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has reiterated his commitment to give the people of Imo State a new lease of life wherever they may be.

The state’s Liaison Officer in Lagos, Hon.Anthony Abili, speaking on behalf of the governor at the maiden meeting of Imo State Towns Development Association (ISTDAL) in his office on Tuesday, said the Ihedioha administration was ready to encourage Imo natives outside the state to invest at home. “We are in for a speedy development of our state. Therefore, Imo residents in Lagos and other places should always think about how to make the state greater,” he said.

Responding, the ISTDAL President, Okey Anorue, thanked the new Liaison officer and the Special Assistant to the Governor on liaison office, Mr. Naeto Chikwe, for their warm reception and wished them God’s divine guidance in their tenure.

He seized the opportunity to inform the state government of forthcoming inauguration of the Association of Imo Communities Presidents General of Nigeria, which will hold on20th July 2019, in Lagos. Anorue solicited for the liaison officer’s support for the ISTDAL inauguration and pleaded with him to convince the governor to grace the occasion.