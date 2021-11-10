It is with gladness that I profoundly felicitate with my brother, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo on his hard earned victory as the Governor-elect of Anambra State.

In the same vein, I am gratified and indeed salute the doggedness of Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, candidate of my party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), who despite daunting challenges and distractions, led our party formidably.

Worthy of commendation is the resilience of the electorate – Ndi Anambra – who resisted efforts to compromise their conscience and unequivocally expressed their preference for their choice candidate.

The outcome of the Anambra State governorship election has again, proven that power belongs to God and dispensed at the pleasure and for the good of the people.

Many of us, keenly followed the processes of this election and i daresay that, our democratic process is indeed improving. May I therefore, commend the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for the introduction of Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and urge them to improve on it and other innovations to ensuring a more credible process.

May I importantly, commend in a special way, the various security agencies for their highly professional conduct throughout the process.

I am delighted to note that, in the spirit of sportsmanship and patriotism, most of the candidates of other political parties in the contest have called to congratulate Prof. Soludo on his victory. I wish to urge him to be magnanimous in victory and take steps also to reach out to his co-contestants for the good of the State.

Once more, I commend the spirit. It is the spirit that should pervade our polity, especially the Southeast. This victory is not for Anambrarians alone, but for our region and democracy.

Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON.

Omenkeahuruanya

10th November, 2021

