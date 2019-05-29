George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party has said that he will run an inclusive government, adding that he is waving an olive branch to members of the opposition to join him in rebuilding the state.

This is just as he stated that he would review the free education policy as well as the land allocation of his predecessor.

Ihedioha stated this after his swearing in ceremony on Wednesday as the 6th substantive governor of Imo State by the state Chief Judge, Justice Paschal Nnadi.

In a speech entitled “Together, we will rebuild Imo,” Ihedioha extended his olive branch to all those who ran the governorship race with him even as he castigated the departed APC administration in the state for the degradation and destruction of some institutions in the state.

He bemoaned the pathetic plight of pensioners in the state who were starved of the their entitlements and monthly pensions by the former governor, Rochas Okorocha administration, chains of decayed and abandoned infrastructures as well as shoddy execution of capital projects due to flagrant disregard of due process and rule of law.

Dismissing the administration of the Okorocha as a monumental disaster, Ihedioha stated that he would not embark on any form of witch-hunting against anybody who worked with Okorocha.

Assuring that his words still remained his bonds, the governor said that he would take appropriate steps to restore confidence in the governance of the state with genuine conviction, commitment and candour.

He said, “I will be governor to all, rebuild and transform Imo with human capital development, science and technology and quality of life for our people. We are on a rebuilding mission and the engine of good governance must be lubricated, civil service reformed for efficiency and productivity.”

Aside this, Ihedioha said that appropriate due process mechanism would be enthroned while the Bureau for Public Procurement, principle of separation of power and independence of the judiciary would enjoy prominence in his administration.

He further contended that Okorocha’s Free Education Programme would be reviewed to provide qualitative education for children and youths in the state while the four existing Technical Colleges would be refurbished and re-equipped with trained and experienced teachers.