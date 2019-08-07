Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has accused Governor Emeka Ihedioha of plotting to discredit his achievements by secretly pulling down some of his projects at night.

Senator Okorocha who made this known in a press statement he issued through his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo, said that “they have indeed, formed the habit of going at night to loot or pull down some of the structures Okorocha built and in the morning they would tell the world that such structures fell down like the waterfall at Freedom Square, Owerri just to blackmail the former governor and discredit his achievements.

“And the issue now is that these structures have been standing for years before Ihedioha’s coming and the question now is, why have they begun to fall within the few months he came to power,” Okorocha stated.

He further accused the governor of trying to fight back over the defeat they suffered in 2011, and 2015 when he assumed office.

“They are also playing the politics of how to remain in power in the state having known that they didn’t win the 2019 governorship election because before now, nobody had become the governor of the state with bloated figures from only three out of the 27 local governments in the state.

“For 2015, Chief Emeka Ihedioha also lost to Okorocha. And they also believed that the pressure mounted on them by the APC-led by Okorocha in the South-East contributed to the defeat of their presidential candidate because they could not maximally do what they know how to do best. Governor Ihedioha and his party are using this period too, to fight back.

The former governor also alleged that the present government is trying to thwart the efforts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

According to him “having known that Imo remains the strongest hold of APC in the South-East, they now feel that once APC is destroyed in Imo, the party has been destroyed in the South-East. That is another major reason behind the current hostility against Okorocha, his amazing achievements and the APC members in Imo.”

Reacting on the federal allocations received by the present government, Okorocha said: “Governor Ihedioha has also got about N109billion including the N42.5billion Okorocha left for him, money from the Federation Account, the Local Government Allocations, Internally-Generated Revenue, the 13% deviation funds, but he has not filled one pothole since he came.

He also said: “It is also worth stating that of all the promises Governor Ihedioha made to Imo people only one has been fulfilled. And that is the promise that he would step on Okorocha’s toes. He has been stepping on the toes of the former governor and his family to the extent that Imo people are now asking him, whether Okorocha and family represent governance. He has not answered this question.”