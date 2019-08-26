George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has restated the commitment of his administration to the rebuilding the state from the ruins it was plunged into by the past administration.

This was even as the member of the National Youths Council of Nigeria have vowed to deter ex-governor Rochas Okorocha and his supporters from fomenting trouble in the state.

Ihedioha, spoke yesterday, while addressing over 5,000 youths who were at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport to welcome him on his arrival from Abuja.

He said he had set up various committees at the inception of his administration, pointing out that by the time the various committees conclude its assignment, Imo people will understand the depth of the rot in various sectors allegedly perpetrated by the past administration.

“The rebuilding Imo Agenda is in progress, despite the challenges, well meaning Imolites and Nigerians at large appreciate the actions so far taken by this administration for the good of the people of state.”

He promised to open up opportunities for youths that will prepare them for the future.

To ensure transparency in government financial transctions, the governor said his administration had also taken steps to diversify the economy of the State, by introducing the Treasury Single Account, TSA.

Ihedioha, who also promised security of lives and property across the state, appealed to the youths not to allow themselves to be provoked.

Earlier, President, National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Isidore Chukwuemeka, commended Ihedioha for his achievements in office so far.

He said Imo youths will never tolerate distractions from former Governor Rochas Okorocha, vowing that youths will resist Okorocha if he dares foment trouble in the state again.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate more seriousness in his anti corruption fight by ensuring that Okorocha is fully investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for allegedly plundering the wealth of the state.

Also, Stanley Nwama, President, Imo State Youths Parliament, said Imo youths will resist further provocation by the former governor.

President, National Association of Imo State Students, Anyaoha Tochi, said the students came out to show solidarity to Governor Ihedioha and his agenda for the state..

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff to Imo State Governor, Chris Okewulonu, has admonished Owelle Okorocha to desist from venting his political frustration on the Ihedioha administration.

He advised the ex-governor to toe the path of restitution by apologising to Imo people for his eight years of maladministration instead of indulging in unnecessary comedy and theatrics.

He noted that no amount of diversionary antics and blackmail by the former governor would deter Imo people’s demands for him to account for his eight years of stewardship as governor.

Okewulonu, spoke while reacting to Okorocha’s diatribes against the Ihedioha’s administration in Owerri.

He argued that the ex governor ran an irresponsible government which acquired notoriety for financial malfeasance never witnessed in the history of the State before.

The governor’s aide reiterated that Ihedioha was running a participatory democracy where every Imolite is a stakeholder.

Chairman, Igbo Traditional Rulers Forum and Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya has called on the heads of security agencies to hold the ex governor responsible for any breach of the peace in the state over his reckless utterances.

The Obi of Obinugwu reminded the former governor that he is not above the law of the land.