Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has reiterated his commitment to ensure the welfare of traders in the state.

The governor also said his government is poised to provide basic infrastructure as part of plans towards ensuring a conducive environment for business and economic boost in the state.

He stated this when he met with union leaders and traders at the Imo International Modern Market, Naze, known as Alaba Market, yesterday.

Governor Ihedioha reminded them the need to partner government in its efforts to achieve all round development through payment of taxes and levies.

He said it is his desire to make Owerri and the state the neatest in the country.

“When I was campaigning, I promised our people that we will be interested in the development of our markets. I am interested in providing infrastructure and relate with security agencies for adequate security.

“We have taken note of your challenges and will take deliberate actions to alleviate the sufferings of traders and also grow the economy.”

Emphasising the need for payment of tax, the governor said: “I want to assure you that the revenue we will generate, will be effectively utilised.”

Chairman of Imo State Market Development, Henry Onwukwe and Chairman of Electrical/Electronic section of the market, Chief Emeka Dike, who spoke on behalf of the traders, eulogised the governor for his concern for their welfare.

They also threw their weight behind all his decisions and programmes since his assumption of office and assured of their continued support; adding that they are confident he would address their challenges.