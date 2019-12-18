George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has approved the extension of tenure of the Interim Management Committees (IMCs) of the 27 local government areas of Imo State by six months.

He also extended by six months the suspension of the chairmen, their vice, councillors and appointees of the local government areas of the immediate past administration. Chairmen and councillors of IMCs were appointed on June 17 for an initial period of six months which ended yesterday.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman said the extension and further suspension is “consequent upon the set up of the Committee on Financial Corrupt Practices on Local Governments in Imo State (May 2011 – May 2019) to investigate allegations of financial misconduct against the management of the LGAs. Though the Committee is yet to conclude its task, the interim report emanating from it is damning enough necessitating an extension of time by the government.”

Adding , “ Governor Ihedioha acted pursuant to the instrument of suspension of the local government authority in Imo State and having regard to the provisions of sections 4, 5, 6 of the Local Government Administration (Amendment) Law No.28 of 2019 and S.73 of Imo State Local Government Administration Law No. 15 of 2000 (as amended) and all other laws enabling the state governor to so act.

In renewing the appointment of the IMCs of the 27 LGAs, Governor Ihedioha noted that it is to avoid a vacuum in governance.”