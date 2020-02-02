David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

As Chief Emeka Ihedioha reportedly returns to the Supreme Court over his mandate, the Campaign for Democracy (CD), Anambra State branch, has called on the apex court to critically look into his fresh demands and review its earlier judgment, which declared Hope Uzodinma of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Imo State governorship election.

Reactions have been trailing the judgment especially by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which prompted Ihedioha to return to the apex Court for a review of the case.

In a statement signed by the State chairman of the CD in Anambra State, Ekene Nnadi and the Financial Secretary, Onah Zacheaus respectively, the group said given the level of uproar and protest generated by the Supreme Court judgment, there must be something fundamentally wrong somewhere.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodinma has advised the PDP and its candidate to start preparing for the 2023. Rather than stop dissipating their energies on Supreme Court Judgment.

He said that the 2019 Imo state governorship election cases had ended with the judgment of the Supreme Court and that the Peoples Democratic Party should see it as the finality of the case.