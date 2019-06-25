George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Government has been assured of the support and cooperation of the Afrexim Bank towards revamping the economy of the state.

This assurance was given by president of the bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, during a meeting with the officials of Imo State government in Moscow, Russia.

Chibuike Onyeukwu, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor said in a statement that the aim of the meeting was to pitch to the bank , the development and investment opportunities in the state and the need for increase in the internally generated revenue, through FDI and public – Private partnership.

Governor Ihedioha, in his presentation, while noting the need for improved and structured financial facilities to enable the process of repositioning and actualizing the financial condition of Imo state, also highlighted key areas his administration intends to revamp, giving that the faith and confidence of the people in the government has been restored.

He pointed out that the key sectors of the state, which include agriculture, transportation, electricity, infrastructural rehabilitation and redevelopment, would be the focal point for the rebuilding of the state.

The President of Afreximbank expressed satisfaction with the presentations and demonstrated keen interest in Imo State as the most strategically positioned state in the South-east.

He said Afreximbank was willing to assist the new government to attract Foreign Direct Investments which will lead to an exponential growth of the state’s IGR and GDP.

Oramah added that the bank currently has major key players in the maritime sector that would be willing to invest in the commercialisation of the Imo State waterways.