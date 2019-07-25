George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Nkim Tangban has called on Governor Emeka Ihedioha to review the free education policy introduced in the state by the immediate past administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

He said that the policy had to be reviewed and restructured stressing that implementation of the policy by the past government had not produced the desired result.

The TUC boss, however, pointed out that education as one of key areas the Ihedioha’s administration should be given priority attention, especially funding and provision of a conducive environment for learning.

He said: “The present governor should give priority attention to education. Even though the last administration talked about free education it was not properly implemented and funded; I think he should review that policy and ensure that the right thing is done. He should ask relevant questions like, ‘is it actually free?’ If it is not, what happened? ‘Do we really need free education in the state? If we need it, how do we structure it?’ There should be a genuine approach to it. So that when people see it running, they will appreciate that this is truly free education.”

Asked to mention other areas he thinks the Imo government should focus on, the TUC boss added, “Governor Ihedioha should focus on the welfare of civil servants. Once that area is addressed, you will discover that the economy of the state will start booming again. He should equally focus on rejuvenating the agricultural system because that sector is very key. If he does that, it will revamp a lot of estates that are moribund and create job opportunities for average Imolites.”