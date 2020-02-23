George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The member representing Ideato North/ South federal constituency, Hon Pascal Obi has advised sacked Emeka Ihedioha to wait till 2027 to contest again for the governorship of the state.

This is even as he described Ihedioha’s bid to get the supreme Court to reverse its judgement as an exercise in futility as the apex court will not reverse the case.

Hon Obi who stated this during the celebration of the Supreme Court victory of Governor Hope Uzodinma by members of All progressives Congress in Ideato North/ South Federal constituency held at Urualla, said that Governor Uzodinma will remain the governor of Imo state till 2027.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma has come to stay and I will advise Emeka Ihedioha to stop wasting his time by asking the Supreme Court to reverse itself in its judgement. If Senator Hope Uzodinma could win an election from outside the Government House is it when he is now the governor that he will lose? So, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha should rather wait for 2027 when Governor Hope Uzodinma would have completed his eight years term to try his luck again.”

Meanwhile, the former principal secretary to ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that as a founding member of the All Progressives Congress in the state the party is one.

According to him, “I did not leave the party; what happened is that the national leadership of the party had decided to give a return ticket to the seating representative and I had to use the Action Alliance platform to actualise my political objective because the people of Ideato wanted me to represent them and as a result they voted for me.

“Today even as a first-timer, the leadership of the House appointed me committee chairman of all health institutions; that is an indication that they recognised my capacity.”