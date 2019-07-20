Ngozi Nwoke

The President of the Association of Imo Communities in Diaspora, Lagos Chapter (AICDL), Pastor Okechukwu Anoruo, has called on its members to troop out in their numbers to welcome Governor Emeka Ihedioha at its forthcoming inaugural meeting holding today, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Imo State Liasion Office, Bishop Oluwole Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Anoruo who made this call during a press briefing in his office at Tejuosho, Lagos, said that the governor is expected to grace the meeting which will harp among other things, on the well-being of her citizens in the Diaspora.