George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Anglican Bishops of Owerri Province have described the controversial Supreme Court judgement that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo and replaced him with Senator Hope Uzodinma as a “momentary setback”.

This comes as they expressed sadness over the intractable security situation in the country which has seemingly overwhelmed security agencies.

In a statement issued at the end of their annual Episcopal Synod held at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Bishop’s Court, Ife Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Council at the weekend, the clerics said they were not unaware of the disappointment, anger, frustration and regrets which the people had to contend with following the Supreme Court judgement of January 14, which had inexplicably sacked Mr Ihedioha and substituted him with Mr Uzodinma who had placed a distant fourth in the 2019 Imo gubernatorial election.

The statement, signed by the Archbishop of Owerri Province, Most Rev Caleb Maduoma, and Rt Rev David Onuoha of Okigwe South Diocese, the bishops stated that the judgement was one of the “occurrences that will surely bring out something good for the people of the state in particular and Nigeria in general.”

The clerics said they were encouraged by the interest the matter had generated both within and outside Nigeria, expressing hope that justice would prevail in the long run.

The statement reads:

“We must not lose faith as a result of the momentary setback we are currently witnessing/experiencing. Our God is one who moves in mysterious ways. He always plants his footsteps in the sea and rides upon the storms of life to reveal his glory.”

The Bishops also expressed sadness at the worsening security situation in the country.

“The rivers of blood that flow every day in this land bleed our hearts and those of us and other well-meaning Nigerians. More worrisome is the recent report that the president and commander-in- Chief expressed surprise at the level of insecurity in the land and yet has not seen the need to overhaul the security apparatus for better results.

“Unless there is more to this than meets the eyes, the federal government should be bold and swift to confront these merchants of death masquerading either as Boko Haram or herdsmen. The safety of Nigerians should be placed high above every other consideration in this nation”, the statement said.