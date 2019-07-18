Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has enjoined people of the state to take advantage of their contacts and positions to attract development.

The governor stated this at the commissioning ceremony of the over 100 solar powered street lights, built and donated to the people of Ezeagbogu, Ezinihitte Local Government Area by the Japanese Government in collaboration with Development Dynamics and Ufotonnie International Ltd.

He maintained that his administration is focused on encouraging Imolites and foreigners to join in the rebuilding project for the benefit of all and sundry.

“I associate myself and Government of Imo State with positive developments for the good of our people. I thank our brothers, who facilitated this project.

“It is a matter of fact that development is influenced, so, when you have a privileged position, you must take advantage of it to benefit humanity.

“Now that the Japanese Government is part of us, it will not be out of place to seek an extension of this gesture to other parts of the state.”

He mandated the community to set up a maintenance and security committees to see that the project is maintained and secured, stressing, that security is a collective responsibility.

He charged the community heads, youths and members of the public to safeguard projects in the state.

The Japanese Ambassador, Yukata Kikuta, commended Governor Ihedioha on his development initiatives and assured of the continued partnership with the state government.

“Japan is strongly committed to supporting Nigeria as declared at the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development (TICAD VI).

“One of its themes was the promotion of social stability for shared prosperity and this project is part of our commitment to the socio-economic development of Imo State.”