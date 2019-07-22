Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has tasked traditional rulers on peace and unity to ensure reconciliation.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to restoring traditional values in the state, adding that the monarchs would be treated with utmost regard as leaders and the custodian of culture in the state.

The governor stated this when he received representatives of the traditional rulers and leaders from Mbaise, at his country home, Mbutu, yesterday.

Governor Ihedioha, who pointed out that the traditional institution under the immediate past government was ridiculed and bastardised for selfish reasons, stressed that his administration was poised to unite the monarchs.

He urged the monarchs to give the state government the needed support and corporation to succeed.

“Our administration will be meaningless if we have disunited traditional institution. Our task today is to preach the gospel of peace and unity across the state to ensure reconciliation. The benefits of unity cannot be overemphasised.”

Chairman of Mbaise Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Leo Nwokocha; Chairman, Mbaise Elders Council, Air Commodore Luke Ochulor and Chairman, Ezuruezu Mbaise, Cyril Anyanwu, said the visit was to congratulate the governor on his victory at the polls.

They also informed the governor of their collective resolve to set the wrangling among them, unite and support his government to succeed.

Present at the parley were President General, Ezuruezu Mbaise, Cyril Anyanwu, Chairman of the Mbaise Elders Council, Air Comm. Luke Ochulor, Chairman Board of Trustees, Ezuruezu Mbaise and former President General of Ezuruezu, Eze Sir Ifeanyi Uwahaemu, Chairman of Mbaise Cultural Association, Eze Stephen Ugochukwu, Eze Reginald Aguwamba, Eze Reginald Amadi, Eze Okechukwu Adiuku, Eze Barnabas Mmadinobi, Eze Alex Ike, Chairman, Aboh Mbaise Council of Traditional Rulers.