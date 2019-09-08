Daniel Kanu

The Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has given marching orders to the contractors handling the reconstruction of vital roads in Owerri Municipal Council, to ensure they deliver on time, just as he threatened to revoke any project done below standard.

The governor made the remark yesterday during the flag-off ceremony of the projects and while inspecting the extent of work on the renovation of the State-owned Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

The roads that were flagged off include the dual carriage Control Post-World Bank-Umuguma Road; the Control Post-Assumpta-Ibari Ogwa Junction dual carriage Road; and the Concorde Boulevard-Port Harcourt Road.

Special Assistant to the governor on Research, Ogu Bundu Nwadike, told Sunday Sun that the projects’ flag off were part of the things the governor promised to get started in his first 100 days in office.

“The importance of reconstruction of the roads became too glaring as their dilapidated conditions made residents of the areas and visitors alike suffer untold hardship and harrowing experiences. The very terrible conditions of the road robbed the people of the areas the joy and happiness of city life,” Nwadike said.

He wondered why the immediate past administration allowed the roads to go so bad without any effort at maintaining and managing them.

“These are roads that lead to some of the housing estates, offices, hotels and guest houses, supermarkets and even farms of the citizens. The roads have immense potential for the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the State. It will also serve as a booster to the growth and development of the hospitality, tourism, arts and culture industry in the State, which would add to the huge IGR profile of the State,” he said.

He explained the choice of the roads that got the priority attention of the government in the first 100 days.