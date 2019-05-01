George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, is billed to deliver a keynote address at the United Nations Global Festival of Action on Sustainable Development holding between May 2 and 4, 2019 at the World Conference Centre in Bonn, Germany.

A statement by his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu said the governor-elect, in his quest to explore investment opportunities for the state, will also hold strategic meetings aimed at seeking the cooperation of several development partners from all over the world, who will attend the event.

“The event is a ground-breaking annual programme of the United Nations SDG Action Campaign with the support of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the German Federal Foreign Office and other development partners. The governor-elect will thereafter, leave for Frankfurt, for a Town Hall meeting hosted by the Imo State Association (Germany).”