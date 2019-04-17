George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, has solicited the support and cooperation of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council in the United Kingdom, (CEIC).

Ihedioha who was at the council office in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, on a high-level strategic business meeting, said he was there to discuss areas of cooperation and assistance to Imo State by the member states when he assumes office.

The Imo governor-elect who spoke through his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu, said the meeting was fruitful.

“The meeting was “fruitful and forward-looking, with expected strategic cooperation in key areas of wealth creation, agriculture, investment and other critical areas geared towards enhancing and developing our potentials for the economic development of the state.”

“The council is an investment arm of the Commonwealth Nations.

“The council congratulated the governor-elect on his victory at the polls and committed to supporting the state in the areas of SMEs, investment promotion, agricultural potentials, encouraging commonwealth investors to the state, and making Imo an investment hub among others.”

He noted that CIEC officials at the meeting were Chief Executive, Allan Gemmell; Director of Operations, Sean Leno and Director of Business Development AQ Hamza.

The governor-elect had in his entourage Mr Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Imo East senator-elect and member representing Owerri federal constituency; Mr Bede Eke, member representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency; Amb. Uche Ogbuagu, member-elect, Imo State House of Assembly; Barr.Chima Nwanna (Transition Technical Committee Secretariat) and Barr Anselm Okorie, Secretary, TTC Diaspora Initiative Sub-committee.