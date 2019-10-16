Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has expressed readiness to work towards the security of lives and property of citizens.

Ihedioha stated this at a meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Enugu, Brig. General Lasisi Adeboye at Government House, Owerri, yesterday.

Ihedioha said ridding the state of crimes and criminality remains top priority of his administration.

According to the governor, successes and achievements recorded in battling security challenges could be attributed to the unflinching support of citizens and synergy between government and security agencies.

“It was challenged by insecurity after the elections, but we have now found our rhythm in the collaboration with the security agencies to deal withcrime in the state.

“The Army has been working with us in tackling security challenges in the State. We have only one nation. Nigeria is one united country and we will continue toencourage our people to promote ethos of national unity.”

He lauded the Army for deploying General Adeboye to 83 Division, expressing optimism that with his wealth of experience, he would live up toexpectation.

Earlier in hisremarks, General Adeboye commended Governor Ihedioha for his unwaveringcommitment to ensuring the security of the people of the state.

Present at the meeting included Commander of 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Yusuf Tukura, Imo State Commissioner of Police, CPRabiu Ladodo, Chairman, state Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze SamOhiri and top government officials.