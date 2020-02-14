Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A group of non-partisan elders from Imo State rising from it’s meeting commended the Supreme Court justices and the Chief Justice of the Nigeria, for accepting to hear the matter brought before it by former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, praying that the apex court take a second look at his removal as the governor of the state.

Reading a communique at the end of their meeting, spokesperson of the elders, Chief Peter Mgbenwa said the elders thanked the apex court for its courage in accepting to hear the matter scheduled for February, 18.

Mgbenwa said the elders were pained having watched the avalanche of reaction both from within and outside the shores of the country and prayed that the best wishes of the electorate are respected and normalcy restored to the state.

He said: “We want to show gratitude , our cries have reached the receptive ears; as elders, the interest of the state is paramount to us; in this belief, we have come together to thank the CJN and the justices of the Supreme Court for the review scheduled for February,18.

“We do not want to preempt them, but we thank them; we hope that all will be put to rest . We are a non-patient group of elders for stability, prosperity and security of Imo people; we have unshakeable belief in the Supreme Court to review the matter”. Mgbenwa appealed.

It would be recalled that the state has been embroiled in a series of protest against the new government since the Supreme Court upturned the decision of the appeal and tribunal court, giving victory to Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The most recent was that led by Charles Oputa popularly known as “Charly Boy” which saw thousands of citizens of the state protesting what they described as injustice done to Ihedioha.