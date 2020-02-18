George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Nzuko Ndigbo Europe, an umbrella union of Ndigbo living in Europe has urged the Supreme Court to avail itself of the opportunity of review to correct its misjudgement of January 14, 2020 which sacked Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party and replaced him with Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The organization lamented that the wrongful judgement who which was delivered by a seven-man panel headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria , Justice Mohammad Tanko, had robbed Imo people of their mandate and choice to elect who governs them.

In a statement signed by Dr. Wisdom Anyadoro and Chief Clement Onyechere, the President-General and Secretary-General respectively and made available to our correspondent, they called on the apex court to reverse its earlier misjudgement that has not only demoralised the people of Imo State and Nigerians but has left a huge question mark on the integrity and impartiality of the Supreme Court as the last hope of the common man.

“As a result of this misjudgement, Imo people and Nigerians at large no longer see the Supreme Court as the last hope of the common man.

“We, therefore, call on the apex court of Nigeria to redeem its image by reviewing its judgement and rectify the faultiness. “However, we believe that the Supreme Court has a chance at the review judgement and declare Emeka Ihedioha as the duly-elected governor of Imo State. We wish to underline that democracy should reflect the wish of the people.”

It further stated: “We urge the Supreme Court not to use the old strategy of dismissing this injustice on some technicality or the other. For there may be no peace without justice.”

Recall that the Nzuko Ndigbo Europe had on January 31, 2020, written to the European parliament demanding that visa ban be placed on the seven justices of the Supreme Court and members of their families, alongside prominent Nigerians who had participated in that misjudgement.