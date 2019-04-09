Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri and Chukwudi Nweje

Imo State governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, has barred civil servants in the state from further engagement in matters relating to processing, issuance, execution and collection of Certificates of Occupancy.

The restriction order followed the submission of a report on land matters in the state. The order contained in a statement issued by Chibuike Onyeukwu, media aide to the governor-elect, yesterday, also warned that any civil servant who flouts the order would be dealt with.

“After a calm and careful study of the report on land matters in Imo State, the governor-elect of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has issued the following directives:

“That all further processing, issuance, execution and collection of Certificates of Occupancy, in respect of land within Owerri capital territory, are, hereby, suspended and put on hold, forthwith.

“That civil servants, public servants, special aides and government officials in all departments of government, whose schedule of duties touches on and concerns land matters, including, but not limited to, the registry of deeds, allocation of state land, processing, issuance, execution and delivery or release of certificates of occupancy, are to be guided and should strictly comply with the above directive.

“Any person found wanting in these directives, would have himself or herself to blame.”

Meanwhile, Okorocha, has boasted he is leaving behind a viable and secured state. The governor said his administration in the state from 2011 to 2019 saw the disappearance of kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killings, baby factories, militancy and other organised crimes.

Governor Okorocha also said his priority of going to the Senate is to build political bridge between South East and other parts of the country, as well as pursue a free education policy. He said this while receiving the new Commander of 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brigadier General Yusuf Tukura, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, yesterday.

“The transformation you have seen in Imo State eight years down the line is as a result of sacrifice. A leader, who does not make sacrifices has no business with leadership. What you are seeing in Imo is a product of sacrifice.”