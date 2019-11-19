Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has warned teachers to desist from immoral behaviours with students.

Ihedioha gave the warning through the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Viola Onwuliri who represented him at the primary, secondary, children’s day celebration held at Master Ecclesia Cathedral, Ahiara, Ahiazu Mbaise.

The governor cautioned teachers to eschew all forms of child abuse, saying teachers are character moulders and should inculcate good morals in children.

Governor Ihedioha regrettable that some teachers, instead of serving as role models and taking good care of the children, take undue advantage of them. He accused some teachers of introducing their students to vices as smoking of cannabis, use of illicit drugs, and illicit sexual activities and warned them to desist from such acts.

He said the administration would not tolerate child abuse in schools. According to the governor, child abuse remains a crime and any teacher caught in an unwholesome act with a student would be made to face the law.

Prof. Onwulir said the state had restored sanity and discipline in the education sector and enjoined the Catholic Church to maintain high standards in their schools.

She commended the Catholic Church for providing quality education that produced the best three students in the 2018 West African Examination Council (WAEC), Senior School Certificate of Education Examination.

She said the Rebuild Imo Government led by Governor Ihedioha would continue to collaborate with the church and private establishments willing to participate in the revamping of the education sector. Prof. Onwuliri also charged proprietors of private schools to engage qualified teachers for children, especially at their formative years. She also announced that lgbo Language has been made an official language for communication and instruction in primary and secondary schools. She said the ability to speak and write lgbo will count as part of the qualifications in the recruitment of teachers.