Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo State, has urged Nigerians not to see the probe of his predecessor, former Senator Rochas Okorocha as a witch-hunt, but as an act to make the state better.

Ihedioha spoke to journalists in Yola, when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State to condole with him over the death of his father.

He also added that the revelations about the recovery of N1.2 billion and some properties by the state government from the administration of his predecessor did not emanate from him.

He said they were findings from the investigative panel that was set up to probe the past administration of Okorocha.

“I am not witch-hunting the former governor. There was a committee that we set up that is doing all those things.

“The findings of the committee have not been made known to me… obviously, this (probe) is to make Imo State better now,” he said

He added that his administration would not hesitate to implement the recommendations of the committee’s report as soon as it is presented.

In June, Ihedioha raised an eight-member panel to probe the government of Okorocha.

Some properties including schools, supermarket belong to Okorocha, his wife and daughter were sealed.

But Owelle Okorocha has consistently maintained that he was been with-hunted.