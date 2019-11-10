Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha has declared that his administration will give priority to vocational and technical education in order to tackle unemployment in the State.

This was made known by the state Commissioner for Education, Professor Viola Adaku Onwuliri, during an official visit to the Imo State College of Education, White Uboma.

Onwuliri further informed that the present admnistration had planned to achieve the foregoing, by revamping the four Technical Colleges in the State, neglected by the immediate past administration of Rochas Okorocha.

While addressing the Management of the Institution, the Commissioner who was acompanied in the visit by some top officers of the Ministry, also stated that Government was making every effort to ensure that the College moves to it’s permanent site, as soon as possible.

She also expressed satisfaction with the successful Enlistment Verification Visit by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) to the College.

Consequently, she called upon well meaning individuals and organizations to partner with the Government in the development of the Institution, especially in the area of infrastructure.

Furthermore, she enjoined the management of the College to exploit other avenues of raising funds for the Institution, by organizing a stakeholders forum to create awareness for such support, Stressing that education is a collective responsibility that shouldn’t be left for Government alone.

She congratulated the Management of the institution for achievements recorded so far. She urged them to make conscious and aggressive efforts towards increasing the number of student’s enrolment, by sensitizing the public through the communities, churches and other social organizations.

The Commissioner seized the opportunity to announce that the Ministry of Education had instituted a prize for the Best Graduating Student in lgbo Language, in line with the Rebuild Imo Government’s efforts to promote lgbo language and culture.