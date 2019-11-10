Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has declared that his administration would give priority to vocational and technical education in a bid to tackle unemployment.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Viola Adaku Onwuliri, stated this during a visit to the state College of Education, Ihitte Uboma.

Onwuliri said the government planned to achieve its target by revamping the four Technical Colleges neglected by ex-governor Rochas Okorocha.

Addressing the management, the Commissioner, who was acompanied in the visit by some top officers of the Ministry, also stated that Government was making every effort to ensure that the College moves to it’s permanent site, as soon as possible.

She also expressed satisfaction with the successful Enlistment Verification Visit by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) to the College. Consequently, she called upon well meaning individuals and organizations to partner with the Government in the development of the Institution, especially in the area of infrastructure. She enjoined management of the College to exploit other avenues of raising funds for the institution by organising a stakeholders forum to create awareness for such support.