The Chief Press Secretary to Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, the ousted governor of Imo State, Chibuike Onyeukwu, has dismissed as lies, all the claims allegedly made by Governor Hope Uzodinma during his chat with the State House correspondent, Abuja, on Friday.

In a statement made available to Sunday Sun, Onyeukwu said the alleged submission by Uzodinma claiming that the outstanding salaries to workers had been cleared by his government was a blatant lie. It read in part: “It is on record that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha restored the salaries of the entire workers in the service from 70 percent to 100 percent as well as pensions and they were paid as and when due to Imo workers until the Supreme Court judgment.”

He accused Governor Uzodinma of playing to the gallery by telling his audience that the time for election petition had elapsed, adding “the Court knows that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has a very good case as shown in all the glaring facts of the matter and so does not require his lame opinion.”

Onyeukwu further debunked similar claim on restoration of pipe borne water as well as electricity, saying “we reckon that few days ago, Senator Uzodimma assured his audience that he was going to continue from where Governor Ihedioha stopped. Little did we think that he meant taking credit for the signature project achievements by Governor Ihedioha.”