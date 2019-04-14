George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former secretary to the Imo State government and Chairman, 2019 Governorship Inauguration and Handover Committee, Chief Chris Okewulonu, has said that the election of Hon. Emeka Ihedioha is the collective decision of Imo people to end the third term of Governor Rochas Okorocha through his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, and to restore equity in the governance of the state.

This is just as he expressed confidence that all litigations against the election of the incoming governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, will end in futility, stressing that collective decision of Imo people cannot be thwarted by any individual.

He stated that it was not the wish of Imo people to go back to the horrible period when the state was held down to the whims and caprices of one man, adding that the incoming administration would be a clear departure from nepotism and lack of due process in the conduct of government affairs.

Chief Okewulonu spoke on the heels of the inauguration of the committee to usher in the new PDP administration in the state. He said Ihedioha had “from the beginning, consistently defined an ambitious agenda for his administration that is anchored on high standards of procedure, rigorous adherence to due process, and excellence in the delivery of results.”

He assured that the committee would work hard “in line with the high standards already set by the governor-elect.”