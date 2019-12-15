Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on media, to the governor of Imo State and former Standing Committee member of the Nigeria Guild of editors, Steve Osuji has expressed his opinion on the recent threat by the Economic amd Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to seal The Sun’s corporate office in Laos State.

According to Osuji “Sealing of The Sun’s office does not serve the purpose the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is pursuing”.

Osuji noted that the company is a public trust and should be treated as such. “I wonder what would happen to so many people who has shares with the company if it is shot down, it does not tell well of democracy”