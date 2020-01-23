George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A constitutional lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Izuchukwu Umeji has said that the Supreme Court discarded its own precedents in the determing the case between Emeka Ihedioha and Senator Hope Uzodinma.

This was even as he said that the Nigeria judiciary owns Imo people an apology for the unjustified removal of Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party as the governor and installation of Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri onThursday, the legal practitional accused the Supreme Court justices of not devoting enough time to analyse the evidences before them before delivering the judgment.

He said the judgment was a clear departure from the principles of law, unjustifiable, surprising, and a serious deficiency on the part of the judiciary of the country.

In his words, “the entire judiciary of this country owes Imo State an apology. You see, in as much as we respect the judgment of the Supreme Court as a final court of arbitration in Nigeria, and we cannot openly begin to castigate their learned lords, but the truth is that the law is no longer like the proverbial chancellor’s food; there are principles guiding all rulings and there are rules which have been repelled by the same Supreme Court in several decided cases.

“It is quite astonishing that the Supreme Court could depart from all of its precedents on the same subject and went ahead to enter a judgment that left every Nigerian baffled.

“There is no known legal jurisprudence as far as I am concerned, that can justify this judgment. Because any judgment that purports or implies that there will be possibility that there would be more votes than accredited voters in any election is a serious deficiency,” e submitted.