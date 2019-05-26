Jet Stanley Madu

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the Imo State Governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, is in top gear.

At his Mbutu, Aboh-Mbaise country home, activities have reached final levels to make for hitch-free ceremonies.

When Daily Sun visited Ihedioha’s home yesterday, renovation works were ongoing. The edifice, which is witnessing a beehive of activities, is wearing a new look.

Also, the entire community was being given a facelift, as youths of the area were seen undertaking clearing works around the community.

Also, the place is witnessing large turnout of people, as family members, well-wishers, friends and associates from far and near are not left out.

Some of the groups that visited to felicitate with him included Council of Red Cap Chiefs from Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).