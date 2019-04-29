Gilbert Okezie

Mayor Ngozi Obi contested the 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in Imo State. He speaks on the just concluded general election.

What is you view on the outcome of Imo governorship election?

Well, when the election started with its attendant surprises and came to an end at a date, the world stood in silence with an unpredictable dream of what would be the outcome. For Imo State, the citizenry watched with fear and ceaseless expectancy with some negativity in our minds of what would be the result for each political party. Some of us with some amount of positive minds for our party, the PDP, expected to hear the ensuring realities for our party. And we were glad our party made it.

How would you describe Ihedioha’s victory?

Ihedioha, the man behind the victory from my point of view is one man who has fulfilled the promise of God in the scriptures that delay is not denial. The emergence of Ihedioha is for fulfilment purposes for the fact that Imo State has never before now been so curious and frantically, searching for a true service- oriented and tested leader for the state. Then, as luck may have it, Ihedioha emerges a winner. When the result was declared, the joy and the jubilation were overwhelming and overshadowed the sky of the state and even the world. It was like Imo State result was a special one. In fact, Ihedioha’s victory brought Imo State together. In as much as it is evident and true that I aspired with him in the PDP governorship primary election as one of the six approved aspirants, I am excited and full of joy that we shall join hand to form the government of Imo State, having won the state election with collective efforts. I celebrate his victory as if I am the one that won with the party mandate and acceptance by the people.

As one of the aspirants, can his choice as the party’s candidate be faulted in any way?

In fact, I would say that Ihedioha remains the best choice among equals in the choice of governors in the history of Imo State. I see Ihedioha as one man that is carrying a divine mandate.

What do you think that contributed most to his victory?

Among other things, his qualities were an asset to his victory. Consequently, my participation in the governorship race helped in no small measure in fetching a lot of supporters, having created lots of awareness with my products, known inventions, research works, my published tools and supporters for governance that were fruitful and rewarding, which I passed to the governor- elect. Also, worthy of note is the indefatigable state chairman of the party, Charles Ezekwem who worked ceaselessly to ensure that PDP bounced back in full force in Imo State through Ihedioha’s victory, thereby proving himself worthy of being a good leader. He follows the footsteps of National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, who is courageous, humble and diligent.

You competed against him in the same party, why did you remain in the party after losing the primary election to him?

My desire to keep moving on with PDP is not in doubt because within the level I operate and being globally recognised for my inventions and many research works, I could not think of defecting from the PDP with no legitimate and a quantum fulfilment of my dreams for the people of Imo State and Nigeria. I reckon that in a democratic outlay there must be room for democratic dynamics, as I continue to study for new ways and means to create something new out of tribal norms.

Following the dynamics of future prospects for the new technological evaluations, I exhibited a show of a different person in public related issues. A leader and leaders of course, will embrace divergent views, ways and needs to accommodate the party’s inadequacy on remote and clear areas. The above stated, being apparent in my judgment, I reasoned that it is better than anything else to remain in PDP where I can cultivate my seeds of inventions, having been with the party from the time of inception, at the instance of the former late vice president, Dr. Alex Ekwueme and others who made up the G-34 that carried us, the determined loving members to transform into the present PDP where I have spent millions of naira and resources for more than 20 years to date. My numerous contributions in research inventions, workshop and seminars, as well as heavy financial expenditure in cash and other contributions were too high for me to abandon my own ‘ baby party PDP’ for another party.

What do you expect Ihedioha to do for Imo people?

He should be focused and run people oriented government. His aims and objectives should be to satisfy the overflowing needs of the people, which surpasses in relative term, the desire of the mindset of the office holders. It is obvious that his victory brought Imo people together; he should also work towards maintaining unity and peace in the state and ensure that he carries everybody along.

Considering your wide experience and expertise, in what areas would you be useful to Ihedioha’s administration?

I am ready to assist in key areas that will help rebuild Imo to become better. Meanwhile, I am only waiting for God and the governor to assign me to where I would be most useful to him, the state and the nation considering my storehouse of intellectual prowess, research and inventions on new dynamics and economic buoyancy.