From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, former chief of army staff, Azubuike Ihejirika as well as elder statesman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, are among Igbo leaders expected at the book presentation of governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Saturday.

Briefing newsmen, yesterday, on the preview of the event, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the governor in his book will portray the challenges Ndigbo encounter in their presidential ambition of the nation and as well proffer solution to the challenges.

According to the commissioner, the book is a delightful read for every body in the country irrespective of their tribes and religion. Emelumba also disclosed the book presentation is a prelude to Uzodimma”s birthday on December 12.

