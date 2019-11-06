Tony Osauzo, Benin and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Benin and Owerri branches, have embarked on boycott of courts over the kidnap of Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Court of Appeal, Benin Division.

Justice Ihem-Nwosu of the court of Appeal was abducted along Agbor-Benin Expressway on October 31 by armed men who killed her police orderly.

In a statement issued in Owerri and signed by Damian Anosike (Chairman) and Justin Osuebi (Secretary), Imo NBA described her abduction as unacceptable, regrettable, condemnable and barbaric.

It said the boycott would last three days within which the police and other security agencies were expected to rescue the victim and the culprits arrested.

Similarly, Chairman of the Benin branch, Prince Collins Ogiebgean, said at a press briefing, that the boycott would begin today and run through Friday, adding that if by then she remained in captivity, they would have no option than to extend the boycott.

It also set up a taskforce headed by Mr. Douglass Ogbankwa to ensure compliance within all courts in Benin jurisdiction, adding that the taskforce would liaise with chairmen of other branches to monitor as well to ensure total compliance.

Prince Ogiegbean who was flanked by Mr. Adesina Ogunlana, immediate past chairman of Ikeja branch of NBA; and Mr. Habeeb Lawal, National Assistant Publicity Secretary of NBA, also called on the state government and security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities to ensure the protection of lives and properties, which according to him, “remained the primary responsibility of government.

“We are calling on state government and heads of security agencies to live up to their billings. Face the task squarely in protecting lives and properties and go the extra mile to see that Justice Chioma Iheme-Nwosu is rescued and that this should be the last time such will happen.

“It offends our senses as persons living in a society such as ours. If the orderly of a justice can be shot and the justice taken away in broad daylight what happens to those of us who do not have security around us?

“It is for this reason that we have resolved to embark on protest. Accordingly, with effect from Wednesday 6 of November, we shall proceed on a boycott of all courts in Edo State. No lawyer is permitted to appear in any of the courts. This is in solidarity with Justice Chioma Iheme-Nwosu”, he said.

Meanwhile, traditional ruler of Nkwerre Ancient Kingdom and Deputy Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers , Eze Chijioke Okwara and kinsman of Justice Iheme- Nwosu has appealed to the Federal Government and the security agencies to do everything within their powers to rescue her from her abductors.

The Eshi of Nkwerre, who made the appeal, yesterday, noted that the situation has given her kinsmen in Nkwerre sleepless nights.

“We still don’t understand why judicial officers whose duties are to inteprete the laws of the land and protect the common man was abducted. We condmn a situation where judges are not only been harrassed but kidnapped. She is a judge of the Court of Appeal and if this kind of situation subsists it would be difficult for judges to carry out their constitutional duties. We’re appealing to the Federal Government and the security agencies to immediately secure her release. Again, we also appeal to the Federal Government to tackle insecurity in the country.”

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, said yesterday that operatives of his Command were working hard with other security agencies to secure the released of the abducted Judge.