George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Eshi of Nkwerre (traditional ruler of Nkwerre ancient kingdom) and Deputy Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Chijioke Okwara and his kinsmen have appealed to the Federal Government and the security agencies to do everything within their powers to rescue their daughter, Justice Chioma Iheme-Nwosu from her abductors.

Hon. Justice Iheme-Nwosu, a justice of the Court of Appeal was abducted along Benin – Agbor expressway on October 31 by armed men who killed her police orderly.

The royal father who made the appeal on Tuesday, noted that the abduction of the judge was giving her kins from Nkwerre some sleepless nights.

He said: “We who are the kinsmen of Justice Chioma Iheme-Nwosu have not slept since she was kidnapped. I am speaking as the traditional ruler of Nkwerre and we are still at a loss that seven days after we have not heard anything about her. We still don’t understand why judicial officers whose duties are to interpret the laws of the land and to protect the common man are being abducted.

“We, therefore, condemn a situation where judges are not only been harassed but kidnapped. She is a judge of the Court of Appeal and if this kind of situation subsists, it would be very difficult for judges to carry out their constitutional duties.”

He added: “We are appealing to the Federal Government and the security agencies to immediately secure her release. Again we are appealing to the Federal Government to tackle the insecurity in the country.”

Similarly, the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Owerri branch, has embarked on a boycott of courts in the state in protest over the kidnapping of Hon. Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Court of Appeal, Benin Division.

In a statement issued in Owerri, on Tuesday and signed by Damian Anosike (Chairman) and Justin Osuebi (Secretary), Imo NBA described the incident as unacceptable, regrettable, condemnable and barbaric.

They said the boycott would last for 3 days within which the police and other security agencies are expected to recover the victim and arrest the culprits.

The release partly reads “that from today 5, November till and including the 7th day of November, 2019, that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri branch shall boycott all courts in Imo State in protest over the kidnapping of Hon. Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme. and the gruesome murder of her orderly, an Inspector of Police and a Nigerian citizen.”