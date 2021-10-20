Leaders of Ihiala Local Government Area have lauded Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State for demonstrating solidarity with their people following the fire which engulfed Nkwogbe Market, the largest market in the 10 towns which makes up the LGA.

“We are impressed that Chief Obiano visited the market not only to comfort the people and see the extent of damage within just 24 hours the tragedy occurred, but also pledged a fire truck for the people which will be provided immediately. There has been in recent years a series of fires at Nkwogbe Market, the largest employer of labour in our LGA and even beyond, but no governor has visited us within several weeks of any occurrence except Governor Obiano who came less than 24 hours after the Sunday tragedy and set in motion a number of measures, including setting up a panel headed by Mrs Joy Ulasi, a thoroughbred technocrat and former chairman of the Anambra State Post-Primary School Service Commission, to determine within one month the causes of the inferno and provide advise on how to avoid a possible reoccurrence,” said the leaders in a statement yesterday.

Signatories to the statement include deputy speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr. Pascal Agbodike; member representing Ihiala 1 in the state House of Assembly, Chidi Udemadu; Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba; chairman of the Ihiala LGA Transition Committee, Jeff Obi; chairman of Ihiala LGA Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife who is also the traditional ruler of Isseke Town; traditional ruler of Ihiala Town, Igwe Thomas Obidiegwu; and President General of Ihiala Progress Union, Chief Okey Chukwu.

The leaders welcomed the promise of a fire truck, describing it as the most critical step towards the completion of the Anambra State Fire Service Station under construction in Ihiala to serve the entire LGA and beyond. Other requirements to complete the station and make it operational are a borehole, a perimeter fence and deployment of firemen to the place.

They pledged to help mobilise stakeholders to complete the station, more so with the fast approach of the harmatan during which Nigerian records more fires because of the dry weather.

