Member, representing Owan West/East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress would record a clean sweep in his constituency in the election.

He said this yesterday while speaking at the APC ward-to-ward campaign rally at Ozall, Owan West Local Government Area.

According to Ihonvbere, the Owan people believe in the leadership qualities of the APC candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, and would deliver their votes to him on election day.

He described Ize-Iyamu as an experienced, focused, and trusted man of God, who would engender inclusive growth and development across the three senatorial districts of the state if elected as governor.

“Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is a grassroots politician, with a network of supporters across the state and country, and with genuine plans to contribute to the growth and development of Edo State.

“He believes in human security and community security, because when there is security, creativity thrives and investments are attracted,” he said.

He said the incumbent administration led by Governor Godwin Obaseki had failed to record any achievement or execute a project in the Owan Federal Constituency since its emergence four years ago.