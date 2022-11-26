No fewer than 200 women and young girls have benefitted from a skill acquisition and empowerment programme at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Malaysian Garden, Apo, in the Federal Capital Territory.

The programme was organised by the International Human Rights Commission and the Broken But Mendable Life Foundation (BBML) to commemorate this year’s 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence.

NAN reports that the campaign with the theme: ”Unite! Activism to end violence against women and girls”, calls for action against one of the world’s most persistent violations of human rights, which is, violence against women.

Mr Adeoye David, the Zonal Coordinator, IHRC, Abuja Chapter, said that the training was organised to equip the women and young girls with means to function in the society.

“As we are aware that we are in the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence and the theme is to end violence against women and girls.

“Basically, we in IHRC deemed it fit to collaborate with Broken But Mendable Life Foundation, to bring the initiative here.

“We looked at it from the fact that if we can empower women, then they will be independent, because if a woman is not empowered, then the abuse will be more intensed.

“But once they are empowered, they will be able to take decisions by themselves and there will be less abuse on them.

“We have specifically trained them on three things that is, soap making, cream making and adire making, of which we are going to empower those that are serious and willing to go into it,” he said.

Also, Mrs Adaku Akpokodje, the Vice-Coordinator, IHRC, Abuja Chapter, added that viiolence against women haf been on an alarming rate not only in Nigeria but the the world at large.

She added that the issue which had been seen as an acceptable and normal behaviour must be curbed, as such, empowering them was one way to prevent the menace.

“The truth is when women are financially empowered, it will be difficult for men to be violent against them or to bring them down.

“It is not only physical violence, we are also talking about emotional violence, but if these women are empowered, they will be as to source for themselves and take care of their own needs.

“At that time violence against them will reduce, though it may take a long while to be eliminated, but gradually, we will get there,” she added.

Mr Chakule Lawal, the Chairman of the camp, appreciated the organisations for training them on the various skills, stressing that it would assist them to be financially independent.

“I feel very happy for this skill acquisition programme brought by the International Human Rights Commission and the NGO. It is a good development to the entire camp.

“I want the women to also continue practising what they have learnt so that they can continue with the business and it will help their future and future of their children,” he said.

Ms Fatima Mohammed, a beneficiary who learnt tie and dye fabric making, appreciated the groups for the training.

“We learnt very well and we are happy to learn tie and dye, we thank them and God bless them.

“I do not have a job before but now, I have learnt something to use to feed myself”, she said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Biski Hauwa who spoke in Hausa language, also appreciated the organisers for their kind gestures.

“I have learnt vaseline making and I appreciate them for teaching us, once I sell the vaseline, I will see money to feed myself and my children,” she said.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries who were shared into various groups learnt vaseline production, liquid detergent and tie and dye fabric making.(NAN)