The International Human Rights Observatory (IHRO) Africa, says it is set to launch its Headquarters in Abuja to empower women and boost the campaign against Sexual and Gender-based violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

IHRO enjoys special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations and works to promote and protect the basic fundamental human rights of the masses declared in the universal charter of human rights of United Nations to build a global village of lasting peace, social, and economic justice and development for the 21st century. IHRO is an independent, non-political, non-profitable and non-governmental organization registered under social welfare act 1961 in Pakistan and incorporated in the US and UK. It has 53,000 volunteers network.

The IHRO Patron Africa, Mr Kenneth Ibe-Kalu, told a press conference on Friday in Abuja, that when launched the Abuja office will represent IHRO African Headquarters.

According to Ibe-Kalu, the launch is aimed at fostering empowerment of rural women and address women rights in Nigeria.

“It is mandated to protect and detect abuses in respect of the rights to adequate livelihood and housing.

The abuses are detention, disability and disappearance rights among others.

“With the launch of this organisation, Nigeria will take a giant step in ensuring that women and girls, especially in rural areas, children and other vulnerable citizens have access for redress in the event of suffering such abuses.

“The IHRO is also engaged in stimulating economic cooperation among States towards improving the quality of life of citizens,” Ibe-Kalu said.

He explained that the launch will feature an International Trade Exhibition, organised by ‘Tradewyse Concepts Ltd.’, in collaboration with IHRO, tagged “Indian-Nigerian International Trade Exhibition 2022.”

Ibe-Kalu said the launch would come up on Nov. 15, adding that it is very significant as some investors from India would want to engage with Nigerian partners towards joint ventures activities in diverse sectors like Agro solution, and food processing.

“However, the core objective of IHRO revolves around the aim of ‘Human Rights are Women Rights’, which undertakes women empowerment as protection of Rights of women and children.

“The government delegation from India and that of Uttarakhand would be sharing best practices for the schemes, programme and the projects for women in Africa from India to foster women empowerment and child development.

“Also, electric tricycle would be on display and women will be empowered on the day of the launch (Nov. 15),” Ibe-Kalu said. (NAN)